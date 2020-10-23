Michael Ilesanmi of 90 Days Fiancé Reacts to Buhari’s Speech

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyleNo Comment on Michael Ilesanmi of 90 Days Fiancé Reacts to Buhari’s Speech

Michael Ilesanmi of the hit reality TV show, ’90 Days Fiancé’ has reacted to the current clime on the country.

The Nigerian who went on the show and finally got married to his lady love, Angela Deem, took to social media to share his thoughts.

Posting a picture of himself and Angela, Michael whom many people felt allowed Angela to verbally abuse him on numerous occasions wrote;

“Y’all thought I was crazy”.

Looks like Michael is having the last laugh as everyone else left in Nigeria is looking for a way out the country.

, ,

Related Posts

LisaRaye McCoy to Join OnlyFans

October 23, 2020

‘Let Everyone Put What They Have on the Table’- Simi on the State of Nigeria

October 23, 2020

Nigerians React to President Buhari’s Address on #EndSARS Protests

October 23, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply