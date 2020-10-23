Michael Ilesanmi of 90 Days Fiancé Reacts to Buhari’s Speech

Michael Ilesanmi of the hit reality TV show, ’90 Days Fiancé’ has reacted to the current clime on the country.

The Nigerian who went on the show and finally got married to his lady love, Angela Deem, took to social media to share his thoughts.

Posting a picture of himself and Angela, Michael whom many people felt allowed Angela to verbally abuse him on numerous occasions wrote;

“Y’all thought I was crazy”.

Looks like Michael is having the last laugh as everyone else left in Nigeria is looking for a way out the country.

