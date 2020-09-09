Michael Essien gets coaching job

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has joined the coaching staff at Danish top-flight side FC Nordsjaelland, the club announced on Wednesday.

“He has agreed to be part of the club’s management staff for the season to come, with the title of player-coach, under the guidance of head coach Flemming Pedersen,” the club said in a statement.

Essien, 37, will begin his role on Thursday. Nordsjaelland begin the new season away to Brondby on Sunday.

The Ghana midfielder won two Premier League titles with Chelsea after moving from Lyon in 2005 where he won a pair of Ligue 1 crowns.

He tweeted:

I am delighted to have joined @fcnordsjaelland coaching staff as part of my development towards my full coaching licence. I will also be assisting the players on and off the pitch as part of my role. #transitionontocoacching #yearoftransition #learning #coaching 🙏🏿⚽️🏃🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NE2C3jyDHV — Michael Essien® (@MichaelEssien) September 9, 2020

