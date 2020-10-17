Michael B. Jordan Will Produce New DC Comics Film, Static Shock

Michael B. Jordan is set to don on a producer’s hat for new DC Comics Film, ‘Static Shock’.

The ‘Creed’ actor is on board as one of the producers to bring the electromagnetic superhero to life on the big screen.

Michael B. Jordan will be part of giving life to  the DC Comics character which aired on television as an animated series in the 2000s.

Speaking on taking on the project, MBJ disclosed that he was excited about being part of the superhero universe especially a black superhero.

“I’m proud to be part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes, our community deserves that.

“Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros. on this initial step.

Michael B. Jordan is partnering with Reginald Hudlin on the project which was first revealed in August at a DC Comics FanDome event.

 

 

