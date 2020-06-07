Michael B. Jordan Urges People are Anti-Racism Protest to Stop Hiring the Police

Michael B. Jordan joined the Big 4 agencies in Century City on Saturday for a protest against racism and police brutality in the United States.

While speaking with the crowd, the actor spoke about some of his film roles and what they have taught him about racial injustice and inequality.

He said playing Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station gave him the “opportunity to feel the pain of his family, his daughter, his mother.” Jordan added, “I lived with that for a very long time and it weighs on me.”

Referencing the time he played a fireman who joined a revolution in Fahrenheit 451, the actor said, “Producing that movie made me really realize the lengths that the government and oppressors will go to keep knowledge out of your hands.” He continued to say that he also had the “honor” of playing Bryan Stevenson in Just Mercy, “and in doing so I learned his tactics. I learned his mentality. I learned his approach to things. Very calm. Very strategic. Very thoughtful. You have to be proximal. You have to be close to [the] issues.”

Jordan also emphasised that he supports everybody attending the protest and understands that “we have to be here together.” Referencing those who have financial ties to the police, he said, “We have to relook at our business.”

He further called on people to “invest in black staff,” including studios and agencies. “A great agent doesn’t have to be a great organizer, but a great agent could advocate for relationships with organizers.” He later said, “What we are doing today will make our values heard and our voices heard. We’ve got to keep agitating things. “We can’t be complacent. We can’t let this moment just pass us by, we have to continue to put our foot on their necks.”

Watch part of his speech below:

🏀 @michaelb4jordan gave a speech at the BLM protest and told his supporters to stop hiring police. pic.twitter.com/fjZVTwDIVY — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 7, 2020

