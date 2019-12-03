Michael B. Jordan Plays Young Lawyer in ‘Just Mercy’ Trailer

Michael B. Jordan Plays Young Lawyer in 'Just Mercy' Trailer

Michael B. Jordan stars as a young Harvard lawyer Bryan Stevenson in the latest trailer for Warner Bros.’ Just Mercy.

As Stevenson, who has a Harvard law degree, he went to Alabama to fight for those who were condemned for crimes they didn’t commit. And this is baed on a true story, and follows Bryan’s defense of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx) after he’s sentenced to “death by electrocution” for killing an 18-year-old woman despite evidence that proves he’s innocent.

Brie Larson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Rob Morgan and Tim Blake Nelson round out the cast in the Destin Daniel Cretton-written and -directed film.

Just Mercy is set to be released Dec. 25 in select theaters and go wide on Jan. 10.

