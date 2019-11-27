Michael B. Jordan Pitched as New ‘Vision’ of Superman to Warner Bros.

Variety has confirmed that there was a real meeting between Michael B. Jordan and Warner Bros. earlier this year to discuss the possibility of him playing the new Superman.

Per the outlet, the Creed star reportedly pitched a new “vision for the character” to the studio, but Jordan wasn’t quite ready to say yes to the project.

“Jordan isn’t ready to commit to taking on the project since filming doesn’t seem likely to happen for several years and he has a full dance card of projects,” Variety said. “Insiders think that a new Superman film is unlikely to hit screens before 2023, given that there’s no script and no director attached.”

Will this eventually work out? We wait!

