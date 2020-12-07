Michael Awujoola ForeWarns Folks Intending to Copy His Wife’s Wedding Dress

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Michael Awujoola ForeWarns Folks Intending to Copy His Wife’s Wedding Dress

Michael Awujoola aka Malivelihood has forewarned folks who intend to imitate his wife’s wedding dress in the days to come.

The luxury jeweler who got married to lawyer and Senator Smart Adeyemi’s daughter, Deola Smart in a lavish ceremony in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, took to his Instagram story to sound the warning.

Michael Awujoola revealed that his wife’s custom wedding dress had over 560 carats of hand picked Swarovski diamonds from 6 different countries, hence it would be a tall order to imitate it.

, ,

Related Posts

Despite Buying 4 iPhone 12s, Davido’s Manager Reveals He Doesn’t Own One

December 7, 2020

Burna Boy’s African Giant Album Wins ‘Best World Album’ at 2020 Edison Awards

December 7, 2020
Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell Leads Arise Fashion Week 2020 as it Unveils ’30 Under 30′ Designers

December 7, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply