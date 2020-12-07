Michael Awujoola ForeWarns Folks Intending to Copy His Wife’s Wedding Dress

Michael Awujoola aka Malivelihood has forewarned folks who intend to imitate his wife’s wedding dress in the days to come.

The luxury jeweler who got married to lawyer and Senator Smart Adeyemi’s daughter, Deola Smart in a lavish ceremony in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, took to his Instagram story to sound the warning.

Michael Awujoola revealed that his wife’s custom wedding dress had over 560 carats of hand picked Swarovski diamonds from 6 different countries, hence it would be a tall order to imitate it.

