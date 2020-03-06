MI Abaga quits Chocolate City, floats own label, Incredible Music

Multiple award-winning Nigerian rapper and record producer, Jude Abaga, better known as MI Abaga, has announced his exit from Chocolate City.

The super-talented rapper announced his exit while equally stating that his own record label “Incredible Music” has been birthed.

MI Abaga made the announcement today, March 6, 2020, saying that he is leaving the label to float his new self-owned record label.

The ‘Short Black Boy’ joined Chocolate City and in 2015, and assumed the role of CEO. Under the label, he released nine projects – five albums, three mixtapes, and one playlist.

In 2008, he released his critically acclaimed and game-changing debut, ‘Talk About It’. In 2010, he released smashing sophomore, MI2: The Movie.

His 10th studio project, Judah The EP – becomes his first release under Incredible Music, whose initials, IM is an anagram of MI.

On September 13, 2019, the Jos-born rapper vacated his position as the CEO of Chocolate City.

Interestingly, this came after Chocolate City announced its deal with Warner Music, allowing Audu Maikori stepped back into the role which he vacated in 2015.

Making the announcement on social media, he said:

“There is a lot of truth in my new EP the “Judah EP” 1. I had a dream that CBN would be the greatest group the world had ever seen.. it was on me.. and today I announce my decision to finally let go and move on to something new! Thank you for your support and love for 13 years.. and if your still with me!! Let’s go”

