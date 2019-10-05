MI Abaga Eviscerates Vector in New Song, ‘The Viper’ and It’s Epic!

MI Abaga finally has a response for rapper Vector who had a lot to say to him the other day.

Before now, Vector had been embroiled in a one-sided beef with MI, and yesterday he dropped a diss song, The Purge in which he mocked MI’s career and business, cited the artists the legend allegedly is feuding with.

MI took the criticism well, even commented on the post: “Dope shit, my G. Congrats!”

And Vector rebuked him. “I am not your G. You are typing too much.”

Which is why MI has now dropped a response. He wrote on Instagram:

The Viper has hated me for years as is its inevitable nature. The serpent has been thus since the beginning of time. Would always smile in my face but I could smell the envy and bitterness. Whatever he may use as his excuse for his career long actions it is simply jealousy beneath it all. This is why his career has never quite taken off and he has never lived up to his obvious potential. Search my tweets, or interviews you will see me praising him over the years, how come he has never said one good thing about me.. ever. Instead of responding in hate I have chosen to give the snake the secret to my success.. ‘help people’. You are the only rapper that has done nothing to bring anyone else up.. from your first producer LayLow to your former manager Michael (who now works for CC btw) to AQ your friend that year.. all you do is use people.. Olamide has given so many a platform, Ice Prince the same, Falz just an all round angel, Reminisce bringing up young legends.. don’t even compare yourself to me.. I am a fucking industry on my own!! see this is why you have always been a tier beneath the rap aristocracy! Because you are a jealous and envious person. Your fans are great sha.. because despite it they love you so much.. I pray you open your heart and let the message from God through me in.. it is time for you to live up to your full potential.. to enlarge your coast my son..enlarge your heart ♥️your music brand and career will blossom.. The VIPER available on my Youtube page – MI Abaga

Now listen to the song below: