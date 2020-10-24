mi abaga

MI Abaga Drags President Buhari on Twitter: “You Did Not Acknowledge Lekki!”

MI Abaga had some words for President Buhari, after the official handle of the Presidency tweeted concerns about the loss of lives and properties in the past few days.

I am deeply pained that innocent lives have been lost. These tragedies are uncalled for and unnecessary.” — President @MBuhari,” the account quoted the President, and this comes two days after Nigerian soldiers attacked #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

Reacting to the tweet, MI Abaga reminded President Buhari that he did not acknowledge the Lekki incident in his speech following the incident.

“It is this same pain for the loss of innocent lives that caused us to march and protest PEACEFULLY!!!!! you could have marched with us you did not.. you did not acknowledge Lekki!! If you truly respect our lives then arrest every officer that fired on peaceful protesters,” MI said.

