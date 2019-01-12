mi abaga

MI Abaga Celebrates as Rap Takes Over the Nigerian Music Industry

In October 2017, MI Abaga dropped his epic single, “You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives,” in which he rallied Nigerians rappers to go back into the studio and make new songs.

The song was timely, as it came at a time many people felt Nigerian rap was dying, as the bulk of the releases were from a few acts.

Now, Falz has dropped a new political song, “Talk,” and is set to drop his album. Blaqbonez also has a much-anticipated album coming. YCee is shooting two new videos, and many more other releases are underway.

This pleases MI Abaga, who is also affectionately called the Chairman. “We fixing up!!!!!” he tweeted yesterday after Falz’s video dropped.

And he continued in a new tweet, “Watch them react!!! I love it.. as long as the rappers get paid I’m happy.”

See the passionate tweets below:

