MI Abaga Apologises for Disrespecting Sarz: “I Was Completely Joking”

MI Abaga has apologise for spreading a wild rumour about Sarz.

In case you missed how it all started: the rapper went on Blaq Bonez’s Instagram Live session to tell a story about how Sarz allegedly ejaculated on himself in public.

Watch him below:

Reacting to that nasty story, Sarz called out the rapper on Twitter, saying: “@MI_Abaga You’re very very Stupid for stooping so low to chat shit on blaqbonez ig live. Since you think it’s cool to cook up stories and dent my character online then all my respect for you is out the window,” he tweeted, adding, “I kept it cool and told you last week to recant your statement cos it might get out of hand but you did nothing. Since you want to act like social distancing is playing ludo with your mental health, you’ll hear from me.”

Now, MI Abaga claims he was only joking.

“I 100 percent apologize to @beatsbysarz .. I was completely joking and he was on the live while I was sharing the funny story that him I had joked about for years.. sarz came on immediately after I did and cleared up the story and told the IG live I was joking,” he tweeted.

But Sarz has not acknowledged this apology and fans can’t wait to see how this pans out.