MI Abaga Agrees With Simi’s Message: “Internet Fraud is Hurting Us.”

MI Abaga stands with Simi.

The rapper took to his Instagram to declare his support for the singer who is caught in a brawl with scammers because of her recent comments.

Recall that the singer warned fraudsters to stop buying her music because she will not condone their criminal activities. Many people have a problem with her and tried to drag her.

Now, MI has spoken up, asserting that the country’s image has been so battered by these fraudulent practices. “The truth is that the scourge of internet fraud is hurting us more than it is helping us.. and please don’t misunderstand.. this country is so hard that I judge no man because I am imperfect.”

He continued, “But we must not attack those that remind us of what we should be.. that energy is for us to vote.. us to speak out against our elected officials.. and for us to do a better job at lifting all young Nigerians so that they never have to turn away from righteousness to provide food to eat. We may be forced to eat with dirty hands.. but it doesn’t mean we should piss in clean water.”

