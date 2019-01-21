MFM Pastor Docked for Killing Husband

The Police in Lagos have arraigned a pastor with the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry [MFM], Taiwo Idehen, over the alleged killing of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Joseph Idehen.

Arraigned alongside the pastor were her three children, Samuel, Michael and Ruth after they were charged of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, stealing, use of false documents and forgery by the Force Criminal and Intelligence Department. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the police, Taiwo, who divorced the deceased over 29 years ago, and her three children conspired among themselves to murder the retired senior police officer in suspicious circumstances, WuzupNaija writes.

They were also alleged to have forged a death certificate from the Ota General Hospital, Ogun State which was used in conveying the deceased’s corpse to Aragba in Delta State.

It was gathered that Michael allegedly withdrew the sum of N286,000 from the deceased’s account domiciled in First Bank of Nigeria Limited, while all the defendants were accused of fraudulently withdrawing the sum of N2.1m from Joseph’s account domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc.

The police prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, stated that the offences are contrary to sections 233, 365 (3) (d), 366 and 287 (5) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

In view of their not guilty plea, Animashaun urged the court to remand them in prison custody pending the conclusion of the matter.

Though the defendants’ lawyer, Kennedy Osunwa, told the court that he had filed his clients’ bail applications, the presiding judge, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, adjourned the matter till January 25, 2019, for the hearing of their bail application.

She also ordered that all the defendants be remanded in prison custody pending the hearing and determination of their bail applications.