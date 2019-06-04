MFM Denies ‘Pastor’ who Raped, Impregnated 16-yr-old Girl

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has denied ‘Pastor’ David Onyekachukwu of its Life Camp branch, Abuja, accused of raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl.

In a new twist to the shocking tale, the church, who initially suspended indefinitely the ‘Pastor’, said Onyekachukwu was not an ordained pastor of the church.

In a statement, MFM’s spokesman, Collins Edomaruse, explained that MFM forbids such acts and frowns at them.

He also said that Onyekachukwu’s indefinite suspension is a result of an investigation carried out by the Church that established that the supposed pastor was culpable of the reported offence of rape and impregnation of the girl.

Confirming the incident, Regional Overseer (RO) Gwarimpa region of the church, Pastor Babalola Niyi, said:

“He (Onyekachukwu) is not an ordained pastor in Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

“He is just a member/worker in that Life Camp branch and he has been suspended from the branch immediately.

“The church cannot stop the law from taking its course as doing so will amount to condoning evil and being an accessory after the fact.”

He added:

“After investigation, we confirm that the raping and impregnating of the girl is true and the matter is currently being handled by the Police.

“However, we want to say that the alleged person is not an ordained Pastor or an officially appointed Pastor in MFM Gwarimpa Region.

“This is, therefore, a personal issue between the Brother and the innocent victim.

“It has nothing to do with Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

“In MFM, the leadership does not condone indiscipline.

“Absolute holiness within and without is our hallmark in Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

“This is of a priority in all our training and teachings to our Pastors and members.

“The alleged brother is already in the Custody of the Police to allow the law to take its course.”