Mexican ‘Telonovela’ Legend, Edith Gonzalez, Dies at 54

One of Mexico’s best-known television actresses, Edith González, has died aged 54.

The iconic ‘telenovela’ star was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016 and went into remission a year later, but it recently returned.

González started her career as a child actor in the 1970s and had spent decades working in Mexican television, film and theatre.

She played strong female roles in some of the most popular telenovelas, (Spanish-language soap operas.)

She had dozens of acting credits to her name, including in titles like Salomé, Corazón Salvaje and Doña Barbara.

She was married to economist Lorenzo Lazo Margáin, and had a teenage daughter from a previous relationship.

González first confirmed news about her cancer diagnosis on social media three years ago – sharing a smiling selfie with a thumbs up from her hospital bed.

She remained open about her illness with her fans since, keeping them updated about her treatment and progress online and in interviews.

She was reportedly receiving treatment at Angeles Interlomas hospital in Mexico City when she died.

Fans and colleagues have been paying tribute and celebrating her since news of her death broke last night.

So sad. Growing up in a Mexican household it’s almost impossible to not see a telenovela in the background. Even as a child I noticed Edith Gonzalez always played strong, baddass female characters and NOT the damsel in distress trope which infested the genre. RIP, Queen. pic.twitter.com/Y5q2ASc0EF — Paulin (@PaullysTweets13) June 13, 2019

You never know when the time comes to say goodbye from earth or see you later in heaven. One of my favorite TV novela actresses now rests in paradise. God hug and comfort her family. 🙏🏻 She was a warrior, a beautiful soul inside & out. #EdithGonzález pic.twitter.com/JzBGApuj4g — Dennise Ghantous (@WiseBella3) June 13, 2019