MeToo in Nollywood: Mildred Okwo Says it’s Time to “Clean Out This Industry”

Mildred Okwo is here for a #MeToo wave in the movie industry.

Writing on her Twitter yesterday, the award-winning filmmaker said it’s time for people to come forward with their stories, so that they can collectively, and finally, clean out the industry of abusers who have been largely ignored.

“We need to clean out this industry,” she said, adding, “Nollywood women and men must not keep quiet for another 30 years. Maybe if we sort our industry out, the bankers and the lawyers will have the liver to sort themselves out too.”

And this heartwarming statement came after actress Sharon Jatto took to her Instagram to narrate a shocking story of how Victor Okpala demanded for sex in exchange for movie roles, and this happened when she was barely 17.

Mildred Okwo encouraged people to speak up, and she noted that the abusers do no have the clout to ruin any of their victims’ careers in the industry. “Some that cannot feed themselves will blacklist you? how? These are errand boys please,” she said. “If the platforms they work for want you in the films, you will be in these films. They do not have that clout to stop you. If you are talented work for it.”

She continued, “You see some of these old men that get agitated when certain star actresses express their opinions about issues pertaining to the industry. Something else is eating them up.”

See Okwo’s tweets below:

We need to clean out this industry. Nollywood women and men must not keep quiet for another 30 years. Maybe if we sort our industry out, the bankers and the lawyers will have the liver to sort themselves out too. — MildredO (@MealdredO) June 3, 2020

Some that cannot feed themselves will blacklist you? how? These are errand boys please. If the platforms they work for want you in the films, you will be in these films. They do not have that clout to stop you. If you are talented work for it. — MildredO (@MealdredO) June 3, 2020

Scared for what! Keep putting in the work. They cannot do Jack! https://t.co/NOaG1uNa4M — MildredO (@MealdredO) June 4, 2020

You see some of these old men that get agitated when certain star actresses express their opinions about issues pertaining to the industry. Something else is eating them up. — MildredO (@MealdredO) June 4, 2020

The people that suffered the brunt of it was back in the day. Some of those middle aged bastards are shaking wherever they are right now https://t.co/Vj1EdRikLp — MildredO (@MealdredO) June 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

