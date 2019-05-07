Met Gala 2019: Check Out What You Favourite Celebrities Wore to the Red Carpet

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Met Gala 2019: Check Out What You Favourite Celebrities Wore to the Red Carpet

Last night, the 2019 edition of the famous Met Gala was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The theme of this year’s agal is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” and some of those spotted on the red carpet include Lady Gaga, who had three outfit changes on the red carpet; Katy Perry, who was a human chandelier at the event; Janelle Monáe whose iconic dress was inspired by Picasso; Nicki Minaj, who has been away from social media, and many more others.

Check out some of the stars, as shared by the New York Times:

Related Posts

Bobrisky Flaunts Her New Massive Cleavage on Instagram

May 6, 2019

6 New Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Outfits That Prove She’s Still the Queen of Style

May 3, 2019

Obasanjo Looking Suave in Suit! [Photos]

May 3, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *