Met Gala 2019: Check Out What You Favourite Celebrities Wore to the Red Carpet

Last night, the 2019 edition of the famous Met Gala was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The theme of this year’s agal is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” and some of those spotted on the red carpet include Lady Gaga, who had three outfit changes on the red carpet; Katy Perry, who was a human chandelier at the event; Janelle Monáe whose iconic dress was inspired by Picasso; Nicki Minaj, who has been away from social media, and many more others.

Check out some of the stars, as shared by the New York Times: