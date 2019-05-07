Met Gala 2019: Actor Billy Porter Arrives on Egyptian Throne

Billy Porter showed up and showed out!

The Pose actor stepped out yesterday for Met Gala 2019 dress in an Egyptian-themed bodysuit, cape and headdress designed by The Blonds. And he completed the look with sparkly golden boots from Giuseppe Zanotti.

He basically won the red carpet event!

Speaking with the press, his stylist Sam Ratelle told THR that they decided on an Egyptian theme because Porter is a guest of mega-producer Ryan Murphy for the gala tonight.

“He told Billy, ‘Bitch, I’m going as Liberace and you should go as Diana Ross in Mahogany.’ We liked her Egyptian look the best. Also the Met has one of largest collections of Egyptian artifacts on the world,” said the stylist, adding that they thought The Blonds were perfect for the design assignment, “since they’re campy but also high fashion.”

Check out the photos below: