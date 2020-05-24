It’s open season on the Okoye family, thanks to Cynthia Morgan whose Instagram Live session yesterday stirred heated conversation on social media.

In case you missed the drama: Morgan went on an Instagram Live chat, during which she fell out with her record label (owned by Jude Okoye) and lost her royalties. She added that she doesn’t have access to her VeVo account anymore; she suffered so much losses and has been battling depression ever since. Her revelation moved folks, with many launching a campaign to bring her back to the spotlight.

Reacting to her revelations, Peter Okoye, who himself is embroiled in a bitter feud with his brother Jude Okoye, tweeted his support for Morgan and also revealed that he knew how bad things would go for her.

Now, MayD has hopped on the app to also speak about his time with the Okoye Brothers, who he had claimed took advantage of him.

About his time with the Okoye brothers, he said:

I was staying in their boys squatters with their driver and their cook just one room all of us shared a toilet and I had big songs and also the other side of their twin duplex was empty! Now! I slept on brand new television carton used my shirt as cover cloth.

Addressing claims that he was greedy, he said:

How can you say greed when I never billed them for anything I have ever done for them in my life! From writing credit and vocal credit on the invasion album … ask them if I was ever greedy! Just let them say it! Dont ever in your life , say I’m greedy again.. I’m the most reasonable person you can ever meet! Do you know I was with Psquare since 2008 I never had a bank account!!

And he said a lot more.

