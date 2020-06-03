Messy Drama Unfolds as Woman Levels Rape Accusation Against Peruzzi

DMW act, Perruzi has been called out in the latest rape scandal rocking the entertainment industry.

The ‘Royal Majesty’ crooner was called out by a Twitter user- @Jayamah22 who accused him of sexually violating her eight year ago.

The woman claimed she had accompanied a friend, Aisha over to Peruzzi’s house in 1004 Victoria Island, where they had to bunk down for the night on that fateful day, given that it was quite late.

She went on to say Peruzzi tried to touch her but she refused and later proceeded downstairs where she dozed off.

Perruzzi allegedly came downstairs later and she woke up to him forcefully shifting her underwear. He then reportedly went on to rape her despite her many pleas.

See tweets below.

Aisha, the supposed friend who was present has taken to Instagram Live to deny any such event.

She claimed nothing of sort happened as ar as she is concerned

