Messi’s plane makes emergency landing at Brussels Airport

There was a mild scare Friday morning after Lionel Messi’s private plane had to make an emergency landing at Brussel’s Zavantem airport following problems with the landing gear.

It is however not clear whether the Barcelona superstar was on board at the time, but the aircraft touched down en route to Tenerife at 9.10am, according to Belgian outlet HLN.

It is said to have taken off again 90 minutes later, before turning back and returning to the Belgian capital.

Messi bought the Gulfstream V two years ago for a fee of €13m (£11.5m), and had his shirt number, 10, painted on the tail, as well as including the names of his children, wife and himself on the steps of the entrance staircase.

This comes after the magical no 10 aimed a dig at the Barcelona board for their handling of pay cut measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Posting on Instagram, he said: “A lot has been written and said about the football first team at FC Barcelona, when it comes to the players’ salaries during this state of alarm,” the statement opened.

“First of all, we would like to clarify that we have always been willing to apply a wage cut, because we understand perfectly that this is an exceptional situation and we are ALWAYS the first to help the club when we have been asked to.

“Indeed, we have often done so on our own initiative in those moments in which we have considered it important or necessary.

“For that reason, we cannot help but be surprised by the fact that from within the club there are those trying to put us under the microscope or apply pressure for us to do something that we have always been clear that we would do,”

Messi last week announce a donation of one million euros to help fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.