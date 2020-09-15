Messi tops Forbes List to become football’s second billionaire

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has become football’s second billionaire after topping the game’s rich list for 2020.

According to Forbes, Messi has now earned $1billion in pre-tax earnings during his career, following on from Cristiano Ronaldo who achieved the feat earlier this year.

Messi is the highest earning player in 2020 according to Forbes, with the Argentina international set to earn $126million – split between his salary of $92m plus $34m in endorsements.

In addition to his boot deal with adidas, Messi also has endorsement deals with Pepsi, Budweiser and AI-vision company OrCam Technologies.

Ronaldo is in second place on Forbes’ list, with the Juventus attacker on course to earn $117m.

With 457 million followers across his social media accounts, Ronaldo is the most popular athlete in the world. He has deals with companies like Nike and Herbalife.

Coming in third is Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar, who is due to earn $96m after he recently switched to Puma following the end of his £78m Nike deal.

Neymar’s PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe has risen significantly on the list to fourth place, with the World Cup winner set to earn $42m.

Completing the top five is Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, whose earnings total $37m.

Salah, the highest Premier League player on the list, has deals with adidas and Vodafone Egypt.

See a list of the top 10 best-paid footballers below.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – $126million Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – $117million Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) – $96million Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) – $42million Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – $37million Paul Pogba (Manchester United) – $34million Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) – $33million Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) – $29million Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – $28million David de Gea (Manchester United) – $27million

