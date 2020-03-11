Messi to pay $3m for Ronaldinho’s release

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi says he is ready to pay the sum of $3M to set his former teammate Ronaldinho free from prison.

The former Barcelona and Brazilian legend Ronaldhino was arrested alongside his brother in Paraguay for entering the country with a fake passport.

The newly named tourist Ambassador Ronaldhino was said to have arrived in Paraguay on the invite of a local casino owner before being imprisoned for entering with a fake passport.

AS sport News, however, reports that the former teammate of Ronaldhino, Messi has offered to pay all his debts and will also pay $3 million dollars to get the Brazilian legend out of jail.

The argentine maestro is also set to hire a team of four lawyers for the Brazilian’s defence.