Messi surprises young blind Arsenal fan with life-changing glasses

After resolving the uncertainty regarding his immediate future, Lionel Messi is back doing what he does best – putting a smile on people’s faces.

The Barcelona talisman recently came to the aid of a young blind Arsenal fan after sending the child a life-changing pair of glasses produced by OrCam Technologies.

Messi, 33, has linked up with the Israel-based company to launch a partnership with them to increase awareness of the challenges faced by the blind and the visually impaired community globally.

In the new deal, Messi will gift the OrCam MyEye device to people with inspiring stories who are blind or visually impaired, some of whom he will personally meet in Barcelona yearly.

These individuals will then consequently become members of the so-called ‘OrCam Dream Team,’ which is led by Messi himself. It’ll be a step up for many, naturally.

And now 10-year-old Mikey – a blind footballer from Enfield in London – was the latest recipient of the £4,200 OrCam glasses which his parents say have helped give him a new lease of independence.

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Messi met 12 visually-impaired individuals in Barcelona to give them their devices.

Approximately 300million people worldwide suffer from blindness or varying degrees of visual impairment.

Apparently, Messi still has a long way to go in saving the blind.

