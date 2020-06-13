Messi, Suarez reunite for Barca

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi are set to feature for Barcelona as the La Liga leaders return to action at Mallorca on Saturday.

The coronavirus suspension has given Suarez, 33, time to recover after the Uruguayan striker underwent surgery on his right knee in January.

Top scorer Messi had a thigh problem but the Argentine forward, 32, returned to training this week as Barca prepare for their first game in 97 days.

“He’s doing perfectly and will not have any problem,” said coach Quique Setien.

On Suarez, he added: “He is better than we expected. But the question is how ready he is after so long out and whether he is ready to start.”

Samuel Umtiti is also fit again but fellow French defender Clement Lenglet is suspended so Uruguayan Ronald Araujo, 21, could make just his second Barca appearance.

Barca are two points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with 11 rounds left in La Liga, which resumed with Sevilla’s 2-0 derby win over Betis on Thursday.

