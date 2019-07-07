Messi Sees Red as Argentina Beat Chile in Copa Third Place

Lionel Messi was harshly sent off as Argentina secured third place at the Copa America with a 2-1 victory over Chile on Saturday.

In a fractious match in Sao Paulo, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi and Chile captain Gary Medel were given their marching orders eight minutes from halftime after tangling on the goalline.

In what seemed an innocuous clash, a frustrated Messi shoved Medel in the back as the centre-back shepherded the ball out of play.

A furious Medel responded by chest-bumping Messi twice in an incident that probably merited no more than a single yellow card for the Chilean.

Incredibly, Paraguayan referee Mario Diaz de Vivar showed the two captains the red card.

Medel in particular reacted even more angrily as players from both sides squared up to each other and the referee, who lost complete control of the situation.

It took fully five minutes to calm the situation and get Messi and Medel to leave the field.

Messi had created the opening goal with a quickly-taken free-kick on 12 minutes, picking out Aguero’s clever diagonal run before the forward rounded goalkeeper Gabriel Arias and passed the ball coolly into the empty goal.

Ten minutes later, Dybala doubled the lead with a cool, dinked finish past the advancing Arias after taking a sumptuous Giovani Lo Celso through ball in his stride.

By that time, Chile had seen influential Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez limp off with a hamstring injury.

They were however handed a lifeline when Lo Celso was adjudged to have brought down Charles Aranguiz on the edge of the penalty area, with Arturo Vidal slamming home the penalty on 59 minutes.

Aguero came closest to scoring again but his chipped finish hit Arias in the head as Argentina get some consolation in Brazil.