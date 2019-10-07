Messi scores as Barca rout Sevilla

Spanish champions Barcelona put on a finishing masterclass to thrash Sevilla 4-0 on Sunday night.

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the season by curling in a brilliant free-kick at Camp Nou after three goals in eight minutes from Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal and Ousmane Dembele had already put Sevilla out of sight.

“It was crucial for us,” said coach Ernesto Valverde whose team ended the game with nine men.

“It has been a strange start to the season and we have not added all the points we would have wanted.”

In-form Suarez launched the flurry, his stunning left-footed bicycle kick arguably even better than the volley he scored in the Champions League win over Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Vidal then finished a superb passing move that involved all 11 Barca players and Dembele powered through to make it three before Messi added a fourth in the second half.

The match descended into farce late on as Barcelona’s debutant Ronald Araujo was sent off and Dembele followed after collecting a second yellow card for dissent.

The referee’s report said Dembele was dismissed for calling Mateu Lahoz “very bad”. He could now miss the Clasico on October 26.

Victory pushed Barcelona up to second in the table, two points behind Real Madrid and one above Atletico, who could have done with some of the Catalans’ classy finishing in their goalless draw away at Real Valladolid.