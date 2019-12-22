Messi scores 50th goal in 2019 in Barca stroll

Barcelona go into the brief Spanish winter break on top of La Liga after a glittering show from Lionel Messi helped the defending champions beat Alaves 4-1 on Saturday.

Real Madrid, who drew 0-0 at Camp Nou in the midweek Clasico, can draw level top on 39 points but behind on goal difference if they win at home to Atletico Bilbao on Sunday.

Seville are assured third place over Christmas on 34 points after their 2-0 win at Real Mallorca.

France World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann put Barca ahead with a lovely snap-shot from outside the area after a slick exchange with Messi on 14 minutes.

Messi had already had a better strike ruled out by a harsh VAR decision, while Mohican-haired Chile forward Arturo Vidal had tried a dramatic overhead effort that the Alaves goalkeeper just about stopped with his feet.

Vidal bagged a second just before halftime when put into open space on the right as Barcelona overwhelmed the visitors, but they should have gone into the break more than 2-0 ahead.

Pere Pons pulled one back on 56 minute for Alaves with neither Gerard Pique nor the returning Samuel Umtiti on hand as his header flew home from close range.

Even with four defenders around him, Messi was unstoppable on 69 minutes as he unleashed a trademark left foot strike from outside the box.

A sweetly-struck Luis Suarez penalty made it 4-1 on 75 minutes.