Messi, Ronaldo, Van Dijk Lead World Player of the Year Nominees

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk have been named among the 10 players vying for the FIFA’s The Best Men’s Player award.

Also on the elite list are forrmer Ajax duo Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, who have since moved to Barcelona and Juventus respectively.

Liverpool double act Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are recognised for guiding the Reds to a sixth Champions League crown, while Tottenham striker Harry Kane also made the cut.

Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard – who led former club Chelsea to the Europa League title last season – and PSG ace Kylian Mbappe complete the list.

The shortlist takes into accounts achievements from July 16, 2018 to July 19, 2019, and the winner will be announced at a ceremony in Milan on September 23.

