Messi, Ronaldo, Van Dijk lead 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk lead the nominations for the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

France Football, organisers of the prestigious award, released a 30-man shortlist on Monday that saw Champions League winners Liverpool dominate with seven players.

Van Dijk is joined by Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alisson.

Five Manchester City players – Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero – are also on the list. Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min are also included.

Some of the biggest omissions from this year’s list include Paris St-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar, Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba and Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane.

There are 10 goalkeepers – including four in the Premier League – in the running for the inaugural Yashin Award – named after Russia legend Lev Yashin – the only goalkeeper to have won the Ballon d’Or itself.

They are Liverpool’s Alisson, Ederson of Manchester City, Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and Tottenham’s Lloris.

Also nominated are Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer, Inter Milan’s Samir Handanovic, Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, Ajax’s Andre Onana, Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny and Ter Stegen of Barcelona.

List of nominees for the Ballon d’Or

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Alisson (Liverpool)

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

Marquinhos (Paris St-Germain)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)