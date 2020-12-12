Messi, Ronaldo and Lewandowski shortlisted for FIFA Best Award

Robert Lewandowski will be looking to fend off competition from superstar duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to be crowned men’s player of the year after FIFA unveiled the shortlist for their annual The Best awards.

Lewandowski’s struck an unbeaten 15 goals and six assists that proved key to firing Bayern Munich to Champions League glory back in August and is red hot favourite to win the award in front of Ronaldo and Messi.

Messi’s selection among the final three is sure to cause debate given the lack of success with Barcelona compared to recent seasons.

The Spanish outfit surrendered the league title to Real Madrid and were humiliated in the Champions League by Bayern following an 8-2 defeat in the quarter-finals.

Also, the nomination of Ronaldo will raise a few eyebrows as Juventus were eliminated early in the Champions League while he was outscored by Ciro Immobile in Serie A.

By contrast the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Neymar were also snubbed, with the latter helping inspire Paris Saint-Germain to a first ever Champions League final, as well as another French domestic title.

There is also a surprise in nomination for the best men’s manager with Marcelo Bielsa being named on the three-man shortlist after helping Leeds United back into the Premier League for the first time in sixteen years.

The popular Argentine is up against Jurgen Klopp, who won the award in 2019 and is nominated again off the back of guiding Liverpool to a first Premier League title in 30 years.

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick is also in contention having masterminded Bayern’s return to the summit of European football less than a year after taking charge of the German giants by completing a treble. Flick also lifted the Bundesliga title and the German Cup.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich will face off again in the battle for the best men’s goalkeeper when Alisson and Manuel Neuer respectively vie with Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak for the accolade.

The awards will be broadcast live from Zurich at FIFA’s headquarters on December 17.

FIFA ‘THE BEST’ FINAL NOMINEES

The Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Lucy Bronze (Lyon/ Manchester City)

Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg/ Chelsea)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper:

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)

Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Alisson (Brazil/Liverpool)

Manuel Neuer (Germany/ Bayern Munich)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia/Atletico Madrid)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Emma Hayes (Chelsea)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (Lyon)

Sarina Wiegman (Holland)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich)

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

FIFA Puskas Award:

Giorgian De Arrascaeta – Ceara SC v Flamengo [Brasileirao – Brazil] (August 25, 2019)

Son Heung Min – Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley FC [Premier League – England] (7 December 7, 2019)

Luis Suarez – Barcelona v. Real Mallorca [LaLiga] – Spain] (December 7, 2019)

