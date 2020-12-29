Messi reveals deets of chats in WhatsApp group with Neymar and Suarez

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has revealed all on his WhatsApp conversations between himself and former teammates Luis Suarez and Neymar.

It comes amid a candid chat about his ambitions to leave Barcelona in the summer as well as his contract situation.

The six-time ballon d’Or winner has been at the Nou Camp his whole professional career but he was desperate to leave in the summer after falling out with former club chief Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Tensions have somewhat eased since the president’s resignation in October but Messi is still yet to agree a new contract with the Catalan club.

That means he will be free to leave at the end of the season, but he has recalled fonder times at Barcelona with pals Neymar and Suarez.

Neymar was the first to leave Barcelona when he signed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

But the Brazilian has explained that he wants to play with Messi again, hinting that a move to Ligue 1 could be on the Argentine’s mind.

He told Spanish TV station La Sexta: “Neymar should be asked why he said we were going to play together.

“We have a WhatsApp group with him and Luis Suarez.

“The last message with Neymar was about the Champions League draw. I did not want to face him now.”

Suarez completed the trio and during the period of 2014 to 2017, the three scored a staggering 364 goals in 450 matches.

The triumvirate led Barcelona to a plethora of trophies, including the treble in 2015.

But that attack was broken up completely in the summer when Suarez signed for Atletico Madrid – a decision that has baffled Messi.

He said: “What they did seemed crazy to me, because of how he left.

“He left for free, paying him his contract and a team that fights for the same thing as us.”

And while Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona, as well, the eyewatering debts at the Nom Camp make any transfer unfeasible.

Messi added: “It is not easy either because there is no money and you have to sign players to achieve great titles.

“It will be a very difficult situation for the new president.”

