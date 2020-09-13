Messi returns to action for Barcelona after failed attempt to leave

Lionel Messi made his first appearance for Barcelona since his failed attempt to leave the club, playing in their friendly with Gimnastic de Tarragona.

The 33-year-old Argentine talisman submitted a transfer request in August but decided to stay back because no club would be able to afford his release clause.

Messi started in the 3-1 win over third-tier Nastic after the club confirmed he would remain as captain. He was replaced along with the other starters at half-time.

Returning Frenchman Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring with Antoine Griezmann and Phillipe Coutinho netting penalties.

While La Liga began the 2020-21 season this weekend, Barca’s season starts on Sunday, 27 September with a home game against Villarreal in La Liga.

