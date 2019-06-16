Messi Powerless as Colombia Beat Argentina 2-0 in Copa America

Colombia beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-0 in a Copa America Group B opener on Saturday that burst into life after a dull start.

Roger Martinez put Colombia up with a booming strike in the 71st minute to leave a beleaguered Argentina with a mountain to climb.

Then fellow substitute substitute Duvan Zapata made sure Colombia took all the points by pouncing from close range to knock in a cross from Jefferson Lerma four minutes from time.

The loss puts Argentina in an early hole at the tournament where they have finished runners-up in four the past five editions.

For Messi, it adds more pressure as the Barcelona talisman tries to win his first senior trophy with La Albiceleste.

“This is not the way we wanted to begin,” Messi said after the match. “There was a little bit of nerves, of wanting to have a good debut, of not wanting to commit mistakes.”

“We have to keep our heads high and think about what’s next, because this is just the beginning and there’s still a lot of Copa to be played,” Messi said.

Colombia now top Group B with three points ahead of Qatar’s meeting with Paraguay in the group’s other game later today.