Messi nets twice in Barca Copa cruise

Lionel Messi scored twice and had a hand in three other goals as Barcelona progressed into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey by thrashing Leganes 5-0 at the Nou Camp.

Barca recovered from their first defeat under boss Quique Setien at Valencia on Saturday by advancing in a competition they have won a record 30 times.

Frenchmen Antoine Griezmann and Clement Lenglet both scored in the first half.

Messi then scored Barca’s third and fifth to take his club tally to 623 while substitute Arthur got the fourth, blasting in a rebound after Messi’s shot was blocked by Chidozie Awaziem.

The victory was Messi’s 500th in a Barcelona shirt, and his team join La Liga leaders Real Madrid, holders Valencia, Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal, Granada, Real Sociedad and Mirandes in the last eight – after the Segunda Division side upset La Liga’s Sevilla to advance.