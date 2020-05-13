 Messi is better than Ronaldo – Klopp

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp has waded in on football’s eternal debate by saying Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is better than Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Commenting on both greats, Klopp stated that Ronaldo has the physical body while Messi always makes everything look simple.

He, however, added that both have left their footprints in the world of football.

“For me Messi, but I couldn’t admire Ronaldo more than I do already,” Klopp told YouTube channel freekickerz.

“The explanation is the following. We’ve played against both already and both are almost impossible to defend.

“But Messi has much lower physical requirements from birth on. If you could paint yourself a perfect player, it would have Ronaldo’s height, he could jump and run as high or quick as Ronaldo can do. And what is then even added to that is his total attitude, it is absolutely perfect and professional, it couldn’t be any better.

“And on the other side, there is a small Messi who makes everything look so simple. And therefore I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch. But Cristiano is also an absolutely incredible player.

“It’s really difficult, therefore, but what both have in common is that both have left their footprints for such a long time.

“There are also some younger players who have a similar potential, but to do that over this time period is even more incredible.”

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the game over the past decade, winning six and five ballons d’Or respectively.

Both men return to league action with their respective clubs next month amid the ongoing easing of the COVID-19 lockdown.

