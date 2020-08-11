Messi in race against time to be fit for Bayern clash

Lionel Messi on Monday visited Barcelona’s training facilities to work on recovering from a blow he suffered on his ankle.

The Barca skipper picked up the knock when he nicked a ball from Kalidou Koulibaly in the Champions League 3-1 victory over Napoli on Saturday.

Koulibaly accidentally caught Messi with a lot of strength instead of kicking the ball away, and thus gave up a penalty in the process. Both players were on the ground for several minutes after, although thankfully both were able to complete the match.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash against Bayern Munich on Friday, Messi has had to go and work with doctors on his day off to ensure maximum fitness.

The talismanic #10 is looking to inspire the Catalans to their first European success since guiding them to the treble in 2015.

