Messi hit with 3-Month Ban, Fined $50,000

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Messi hit with 3-Month Ban, Fined $50,000

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been banned from international football for three months after claiming the Copa America was “corrupt”.

Messi, 32, was sent off in Argentina’s 2-1 third-place play-off win over Chile and later said the “cup was fixed for Brazil”.

Messi and Medel clashed during the Copa third-place playoff

He has also been fined $50,000 by Conmebol, the South American Football Confederation.

The talismanic no 10 has seven days to appeal Conmebol’s decision to suspend him.

Following the ban, Messi will miss Argentina’s upcoming friendlies against Chile, Mexico and Germany in September and October.

Argentina’s qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup begins in March 2020.

Moments after Argentina’s 2-0 semi-final defeat by hosts Brazil, the Argentine Football Association complained about “serious and gross refereeing errors”.

In response, Conmebol said accusations questioning the integrity of the Copa America were “unfounded” and “represent a lack of respect”.

Messi was shown a red card in the 37th minute against Chile, following a clash with Gary Medel, who was also dismissed.

“We don’t have to be part of this corruption,” a furious Messi said. “They have showed us a lack of respect throughout this tournament.

“Sadly, the corruption, the referees, they don’t allow people to enjoy football, they ruined it a bit.”

,

Related Posts

Eagles

‘Wish My Mother was here to Witness it all’ – Akpeyi Reflects on Career, Family

August 3, 2019

Man United, Leicester Agree Record $80m Deal for Maguire

August 3, 2019

Chelsea, Leganes on the verge of £4.5m Deal for Omeruo

August 2, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *