Messi hit with 3-Month Ban, Fined $50,000

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been banned from international football for three months after claiming the Copa America was “corrupt”.

Messi, 32, was sent off in Argentina’s 2-1 third-place play-off win over Chile and later said the “cup was fixed for Brazil”.

He has also been fined $50,000 by Conmebol, the South American Football Confederation.

The talismanic no 10 has seven days to appeal Conmebol’s decision to suspend him.

Following the ban, Messi will miss Argentina’s upcoming friendlies against Chile, Mexico and Germany in September and October.

Argentina’s qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup begins in March 2020.

Moments after Argentina’s 2-0 semi-final defeat by hosts Brazil, the Argentine Football Association complained about “serious and gross refereeing errors”.

In response, Conmebol said accusations questioning the integrity of the Copa America were “unfounded” and “represent a lack of respect”.

Messi was shown a red card in the 37th minute against Chile, following a clash with Gary Medel, who was also dismissed.

“We don’t have to be part of this corruption,” a furious Messi said. “They have showed us a lack of respect throughout this tournament.

“Sadly, the corruption, the referees, they don’t allow people to enjoy football, they ruined it a bit.”