‘Messi hasn’t Welcomed Me to Barca – Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann says he is yet to hear from Lionel Messi after his summer move to Barcelona.

The Frenchman however noted that he received a message from Luis Suarez to welcome him to Catalunya.

After paying €120 million (£107m/$134m) to activate the release clause in Griezmann’s Atletico Madrid contract, Barca presented the forward as their latest signing on July 14.

The 28-year-old said he received a warm welcome from those present on the club’s tour to Japan, where they will play Chelsea and Vissel Kobe in the Rakuten Cup, despite being nutmegged twice in his first training session.

Reports have emerged that Messi wants Barca to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain although the Catalans could find it difficult to do so unless they offload players, having already spent big on Griezmann.

Suarez and Messi are not present in Asia due to their Copa America commitments for Uruguay and Argentina respectively, but only the former has been in touch with him so far.

“The truth is it started badly because they nutmegged me twice in my first rondo. Luckily I have learned the lesson,” Griezmann said at a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Chelsea.

“Messi has not called me yet, but Suarez did. He congratulated me and welcomed me.

“The group has welcomed me and I am happy to share a dressing room with them. Hopefully I can help in the best way possible.”