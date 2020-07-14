Messi, Griezmann model lovely Barca kit for 2020-21

Spanish giants Barcelona officially revealed their kit for the 2020-21 season on social media on Tuesday.

The big news from the display is that the stripes are back, as well as a more prominent yellow

In an early campaign for the coming season, La Braugana says goodbye to the rather unusual checks of this campaign to return to the usual strips.

The club chose Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie De Jong, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets to advertise the men’s team – with Luis Suarez a notable absentee.

The importance of yellow is striking, both in the neck and in the vertical stripes.

It is reminiscent of the 2010-2011 kit, in which Barcelona won the UCL with Guardiola.

