Messi Fires Barcelona to 26th Spanish Title

The Spanish title went according to script for Barcelona on Saturday as their talisman, Lionel Messi, fittingly sealed their 26th La Liga crown by coming off the bench to score the goal in a 1-0 win over Levante.

A saturated and rocking Nou Camp crowd celebrated a remarkable eighth league crown in 11 years with chants of ‘Ole’ and ‘Campeones.’

Barca’s captain decided the game and the title in the 61st minute as he received a header from Arturo Vidal, effortlessly freeing himself from two defenders with his right foot before using his left to plant the ball into the far bottom corner.

He had started on the bench along with Sergio Busquets as Ernesto Valverde had one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal first leg at home to Liverpool.

But the coach inevitably turned to his talisman with the game goalless at halftime, despite the best efforts of Philippe Coutinho, who had numerous attempts on goal and clanged the crossbar before being withdrawn for Messi.

The Argentine needed just over a quarter of an hour to have the desired effect, lighting up the stadium with his 34th league goal of the season in 32 appearances.

“Messi was always ready to come on and I always knew he was going to play but we also have a game on Wednesday. He has to stay active and he scores goals everywhere he goes and he has won us this title,” Valverde told reporters.

Messi, who became the first player to win 10 La Liga crowns with Barca and only the third player from any club to do so, hoisted the trophy into the sky before joining his teammates and their children on a lap of honour.

The Catalans have now taken the first step in their bid to win an unprecedented third treble in a decade.

After their Champions League semifinal against Liverpool when they will be bidding to reach the final of Europe’s premier club competition for the first time since 2015, Barcelona play Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on May 25.

But first things first, and it’s job done in La Liga for Messi and the gang.