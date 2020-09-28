Messi, Fati lead Barca rout

Lionel Messi scored in his first game since trying to leave Barcelona as Ronald Koeman began his tenure with a 4-0 demolition of Villarreal on Sunday.

Koeman insisted on Saturday that Messi had been “leading by example” in training and his confidence was repaid at Camp Nou, where the talismanic no 10 delivered an excellent display.

Fati became Spain’s youngest ever international scorer earlier this month and the teenager, deployed on the left of Barcelona’s attacking trio, made an explosive start to the season for his club.

He fired Jordi Alba’s pull-back into the top corner and then drove a second inside the post after Philippe Coutinho was allowed to carry the ball forward and spread it wide.

Fati then won the penalty, his feet too quick for Mario Gaspar, and Messi slid in his first goal of the season before his cross, aimed for Sergio Busquets, was poked into Villarreal’s net by Pau Torres.

