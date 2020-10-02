Messi, Fati inspire 10-man Barca to victory at Celta

Ansu Fati opened the scoring as 10-man Barcelona beat Celta Vigo 3-0 in a La Liga clash Thursday.

The young Spanish international becomes only the second 17-year-old to reach 10 La Liga goals for the Catalans as they record their first victory at Balaidos in five years.

Fati opened the scoring with a clever first touch and finish after being picked out by Philippe Coutinho for his third goal in two games this season.

Ronald Koeman’s Barca went down to 10 men in the first half when Clement Lenglet was harshly sent off for two bookings.

Barca continued to press despite being a man down and Lionel Messi’s cross was then diverted into his own net by Lucas Olaza to give the visitors more breathing space.

Celta went close to pulling one back at 2-0 but Miguel Baeza’s deflected shot hit the crossbar.

The points were sealed deep into stoppage time when Sergi Roberto smashed in a third on the rebound after a dazzling run and shot by Messi.

Victory takes Barca fifth on the log, one point adrift of top spot having played a game less.

