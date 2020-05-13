Messi donates $540,000 for fight against COVID-19 in Argentina

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has donated the sum of $540,000 to health authorities in his native Argentina to boost the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a report by Xinhua, Casa Garrahan – a Buenos Aires-based foundation, confirmed the Argentina captain’s donation of $540,000 for the purpose of purchasing protective equipment and other vital tools for healthcare professionals who are in the front line giving care to covid-19 patients.

“We are very grateful for this recognition of our workforce, allowing us to continue our commitment to Argentinian public health,” Xinhua quoted the Executive Director of Casa Garrahan Silvia Kassab as saying while confirming Messi’s donation in a statement.

Casa Garrahan has already set to work with the Messi’s donation. The Foundation has purchased respirators, infusion pumps and computers for hospitals in Santa Fe and Buenos Aires provinces, as well as the autonomous city of Buenos Aires.

The statement added that high-frequency ventilation equipment and other protective gear would be delivered to the hospitals shortly.

In April, Messi and his Barcelona accepted a 70 per cent pay cut and pledged to make additional financial contributions to ensure the club’s staff continued receiving 100 per cent of their salary amid the lockdown occasioned by the virus.

