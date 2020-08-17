Messi demands to leave Barcelona ‘immediately’

Lionel Messi has asked to leave Barcelona this summer after their humiliating Champions League exit Friday.

The Argentine maestro’s contract is set to expire in 2021 but seems to have his mind set on leaving now rather than later.

Days after recording their worst-ever loss after losing to Bayern Munich 8-2 in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, captain and legend Messi has asked to leave the club.

Messi has been linked with clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Inter Milan, and PSG.

Graeme Souness said today that Manchester United should go all-in to try and sign Messi this summer:

“This would be the perfect week to put a bid in for the 33-year-old Argentinian and I could easily see him playing in Manchester – at either United or City.”

Inter coach Antonio Conte had earlier described signing Messi as fantasy, but with events of the past week, anything is now possible with the six-time ballon d’Or winner.

