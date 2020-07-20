Messi clinches record 7th La Liga golden boot

Lionel Messi won his seventh La Liga golden boot – and his fourth in a row – after scoring twice in Barcelona’s 5-0 hammering of Alaves on the final day.

The Barca captain finished on 25 goals, four clear of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. He also registered a La Liga record 21 assists, surpassing the feat of ex-teammate and Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez.

Messi rounded the keeper to make it 2-0 and swept in a fifth – with talented teenager Ansu Fati, Luis Suarez and Nelson Semedo scoring the other goals.

Riqui Puig, Messi and Arturo Vidal all hit the woodwork before Fati opened the scoring.

This is the first time La Liga’s top scorer has managed fewer than 30 goals since Mallorca’s Daniel Guiza 12 years ago.

Barca next host Napoli in the Champions League last-16 second leg on 8 August, having drawn 1-1 in Italy.

