Messi Casts Doubt over Future World Cup Appearance

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has said he is unsure whether he will represent his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Messi, 31, has featured at four World Cups with Argentina and was named the tournament’s best player in 2014, but the diminutive conjurer said he did not know if he would be fit enough for the rigours of a fifth tournament in three years’ time.

“I don’t know if I’ll be in the next World Cup,” he told Fox Sports Argentina. “I’ve got to see if my body holds up.

“Today I feel great, very well physically, but I’m [almost] 32 years old and I don’t know how it’s going to go.

“A lot of things can happen. I hope I don’t have any serious injuries.”

Messi won Olympic gold for Argentina in 2008, but the best he has achieved at senior level over the course of his 129 caps is finishing as runner-up at the 2014 World Cup and three Copa America finals — in 2007, 2015 and 2016.

The Barcelona no 10 will be part of the La Albiceleste’s squad at this year’s Copa America, where they will be seeking a first title since 1993.