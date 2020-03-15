Messi calls for caution amid coronavirus outbreak

As leagues across Europe, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has called for caution through these ‘difficult days’.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner will not be in action with Barcelona until further notice and in light of La Liga being postponed, he has taken to Instagram to release a statement.

Messi posted a photo of himself at his home in Catalonia alongside two of his children with the caption: “These are difficult days for everyone.

“We live worried about what is happening and we want to help by putting ourselves in the place of those who are having the worst time, or because it directly affects them or their family and friends.

“I want to send a lot of strength to them, to those who are working on the front line to fight it in hospitals and health centres.

“Health always comes first. This is an exceptional time and we must follow the instructions of both the health organisations and the public authorities. This is the only way we can change it effectively.

“It’s time to be responsible and stay at home, plus it’s the perfect time to be with your loved ones, which you can’t always do. A hug, and hopefully we can turn this situation around as soon as possible.”

The 32-year-old couldn’t have said it better and hopefully his words will be heeded by millions of fans across the globe.