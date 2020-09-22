Mesh Mfalme is Back With a Bang. Listen to “My Universe”

Kenyan singer Meshack Kimutai Langat, aka Mesh Mfalme, is back to the music scene with a bang.

Mesh Mfalme just released a beautiful ballad “My Universe”; the song which is about the experiences that couples, both new and old, usually go through.

Speaking about the song’s inspiration, Mesh says:

“A lot of relationships change after two people have been together for a while. It‘s easy for partners to start focusing on things like children and forget about each other, but there’s always hope if they choose to work on rejuvenating the romance.”

Ihaji produced the catchy song, with background vocals provided by Rosemary Mwikali.

Mesh delivers a heartfelt performance in the song that is laid on a mid-tempo track with trumpets played by Dan Kimutai. The brilliant music video directed by Director Dolls features excellent acting by Noel Kirui and Doris Gitonga.

